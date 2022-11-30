Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSH. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSH. Cowen lifted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

