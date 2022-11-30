Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

