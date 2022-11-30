Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in SiTime were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SiTime alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total transaction of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,558 shares of company stock worth $447,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiTime Price Performance

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.39. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $73.10 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.