Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $353,000 in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 22.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after acquiring an additional 72,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 25.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.