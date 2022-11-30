Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $372,000 in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 66.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,475,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 270.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in TC Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in TC Energy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $618,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in TC Energy by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,930,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661,452 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

TC Energy Stock Down 6.8 %

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TRP opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.