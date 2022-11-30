Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $489,000 in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESNT. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 354,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essent Group by 190.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the second quarter valued at $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ESNT opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ESNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

