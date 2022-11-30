Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $524,000 Investment in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 385.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 18.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Coty by 24.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

