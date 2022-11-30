Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,185,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth about $16,598,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EHC opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

