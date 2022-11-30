Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases New Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after purchasing an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,875,000 after purchasing an additional 56,181 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 44.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after acquiring an additional 76,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $113.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

