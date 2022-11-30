Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 3,392 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,392 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 51.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after buying an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 896.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,813,000 after buying an additional 94,476 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EME opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.64 and a 12 month high of $156.67.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,654,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

