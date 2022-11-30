Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 3,636 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth $271,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $269,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA stock opened at $141.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.82. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

