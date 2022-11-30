Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -151.72%.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,791.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,369 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

