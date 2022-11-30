Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

NYSE AVY opened at $188.42 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $219.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

