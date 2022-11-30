Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 65,990 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,870 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 65,990 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.89.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Shares of KGC opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

