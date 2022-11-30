Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 9,121 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $76.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

