Ossiam Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

