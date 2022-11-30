Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.06

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 500545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 434,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Peridot Acquisition Corp. II

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

