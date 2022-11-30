Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.09

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 35831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Pioneer Merger Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Merger by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 190,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 108,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Pioneer Merger by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,298,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 144,649 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Pioneer Merger by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Merger by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,092,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 421,741 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Pioneer Merger by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,609,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Merger Company Profile

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

