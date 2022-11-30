ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 4.4% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.53 and last traded at $15.53. 529,713 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 29,342,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 2,083.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,990,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,339 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $24,087,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 84.8% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,513,000 after acquiring an additional 481,143 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $16,603,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $12,267,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

