Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Trading Down 16.7%

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Rating) shares dropped 16.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 106,850 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 51,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

