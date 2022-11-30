Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Prudential Financial worth $48,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 38.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at $245,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 17.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 45,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

NYSE PRU opened at $106.59 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 148.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.51.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.