Prudential PLC Acquires 209 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 153.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

