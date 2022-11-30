Prudential PLC Has $268,000 Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Prudential PLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.92.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,997 shares of company stock worth $5,326,213 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $290.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

