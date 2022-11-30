PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells $7,200,120.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $7,200,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,482,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,035,426.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
PTC Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ PTC opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average is $114.31. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $133.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in PTC by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in PTC by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PTC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in PTC by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PTC (PTC)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.