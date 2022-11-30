Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,826 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on STT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on State Street to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

STT opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

