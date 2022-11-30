Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 298 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in National Bank by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in National Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 843,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,277,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in National Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 316,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 7.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 316,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

NBHC stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,023 shares in the company, valued at $11,168,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on National Bank to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

