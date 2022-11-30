Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $65.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.31.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PUBGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($72.16) to €71.00 ($73.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. ING Group initiated coverage on Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($68.04) to €70.00 ($72.16) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($61.86) to €62.50 ($64.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

