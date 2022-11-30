Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meritage Homes Profile

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.