Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 8,873 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 42,991 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $638,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,106 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,608. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

