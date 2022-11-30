Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Financial Survey

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) and Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Kymera Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -829.80% -41.97% -34.02% Kymera Therapeutics -334.72% -34.20% -26.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Revolution Medicines and Kymera Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 1 4 0 2.80 Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 6 0 2.60

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.67%. Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 53.52%. Given Kymera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kymera Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Kymera Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 68.40 -$187.09 million ($3.18) -7.12 Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 21.30 -$100.22 million ($2.94) -9.62

Kymera Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Medicines. Kymera Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolution Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Revolution Medicines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

