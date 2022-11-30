Richard K. Crumly Sells 1,300 Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $91,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 817,656 shares in the company, valued at $57,268,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of XPEL opened at $66.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.88. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. Analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in XPEL by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in XPEL by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on XPEL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

