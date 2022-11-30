Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO David Baszucki Sells 550,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Roblox Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $137.71. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
