Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROST opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $117.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

