Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 50,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 76,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -161.25 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

