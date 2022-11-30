SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $294.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.70 and a 200-day moving average of $309.64.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.47.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

