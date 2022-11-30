Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 610.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $68.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $81.22.

