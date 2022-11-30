Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Michael George Skurski Sells 5,000 Shares

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.14, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,700 shares in the company, valued at C$423,358.

Michael George Skurski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Michael George Skurski sold 5,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.68, for a total transaction of C$83,400.00.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

TSE:SEA opened at C$16.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.45. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.83 and a 52 week high of C$28.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

