Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sealed Air has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $595,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Sealed Air by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Sealed Air by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 326,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,557 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

