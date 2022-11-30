Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $632,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 18.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SEE opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

