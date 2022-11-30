Seeyond Acquires New Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Seeyond acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,637,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $42.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.39. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $886,800 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

