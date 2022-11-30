Seeyond Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Seeyond grew its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,261 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $44,022,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,069,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 526,994 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 64.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,210,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 475,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,202,948. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

