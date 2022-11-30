Seeyond Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Seeyond trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 214,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,234 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 940,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,434 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.