Seeyond Has $435,000 Stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 129.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in onsemi were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in onsemi by 86.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth $49,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in onsemi by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

onsemi Price Performance

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

