Seeyond Has $450,000 Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Seeyond cut its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,254,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,238,000 after purchasing an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.42.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $219.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $381.12.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,668 shares of company stock worth $897,603. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

