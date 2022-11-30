Seeyond Has $590,000 Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.80.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $590.74 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $623.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $475.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

