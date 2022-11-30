Seeyond Purchases 95 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $322,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $313,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $191.83 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $688.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.22 and its 200 day moving average is $241.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

