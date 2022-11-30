Seeyond Raises Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Corning were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after buying an additional 384,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,370,000 after buying an additional 380,729 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Corning by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $340,891,000 after buying an additional 90,882 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,160,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,549,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

Corning stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Corning’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

