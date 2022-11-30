Seeyond Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,592 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

FITB stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

In related news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

