Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.05

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.
Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43.
About Shanghai Electric Group
Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.
