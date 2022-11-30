Sharecare (SHCR) and The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sharecare to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Sharecare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.4% of Sharecare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sharecare has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharecare 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sharecare Competitors 7 130 274 0 2.65

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sharecare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sharecare presently has a consensus target price of $3.12, suggesting a potential upside of 70.49%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 98.78%. Given Sharecare’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sharecare and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sharecare $412.82 million -$85.00 million -7.32 Sharecare Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 30.98

Sharecare’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sharecare. Sharecare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sharecare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharecare -19.41% -18.36% -14.00% Sharecare Competitors -325.87% -481.74% -38.64%

Summary

Sharecare competitors beat Sharecare on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sharecare



Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

